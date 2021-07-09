Karnataka KCET 2021 registration deadline extended, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts

KCET 2021: The application deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) has been extended. The candidates can now apply online till July 16 through the website- kea.kar.nic.in, and can pay their application fees till July 19.

“Last date for CET 2021 online application has been extended. The students, who have not registered to appear for CET 2021, can apply online up to 16-07-2021 and pay the fees up to 19-07-2021 to become eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2021,” KEA notification mentioned.

The CET exam will be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts and the Kannada language test on August 30. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8. The hall ticket will be available to download at the website from August 13.

According to the revised exam schedule, the biology and mathematics exams are scheduled on August 28 in first and second shift respectively, while physics and chemistry will be conducted on August 29 in both the shifts. The Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga will also be conducted in two shifts, from 10:30 to 11:50 am, and 2:30 to 3:50 pm.

The entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharma courses. For updates and details on exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

