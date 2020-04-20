Image Source : FILE Karnataka launches 'GetCETGo' for NEET, CET aspirants

The Karnataka government has launched and online crash course programme 'GETCETGo' for the students going to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Common Entrance Test (CET).

"GetCTEGo is the state government's free online crash course programme to help all students of Karnataka prepare for Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)", Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday.

The programme was launched by the state government amid the disruption in the education sector caused due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Students can access the content through the web portal and the Android Application that has been developed by Sinchu Infotech and Deeksha Online.

They can also avail comprehensive study material with practice questions, chapter-wise tests, revision videos, and mock tests.

According to the state government, this programme will benefit around 1,94,000 students.

