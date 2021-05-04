Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam postponed, Class 11 students to be promoted without exam: Education Minister

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The PUC-II exam was earlier scheduled from May 24 to June 16

The Karnataka government has announced to postpone the Pre-University Course (PUC)-II examinations considering the Covid-19 scenario in the state. State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar also informed that the class 11 students will be promoted without exams.

The PUC-II exam was earlier scheduled from May 24 to June 16, while practical exams from April 28 to May 18, 2021. Meanwhile, the SSLC exams is scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5.

State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar earlier mentioned that students of classes 1 to 9 will be promoted on the basis of internal examinations and continuous evaluation programmes. Students should not be asked to attend exams physically, the minister added.

The candidates can check the exam details through the website- pue.kar.nic.in.

