JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam deferred again

JNVST Class 6 exam was scheduled for May 15

JNVST Class 6 exam 2021: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has further postponed the JNVST 2021 exam for admission to Class 6. This was the third time that the JNVST exam has been deferred. The exam was scheduled for April 10 and then was postponed to May 15, but now it has been postponed until further notice.

As per the official notification, "Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class 6 for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on May 15 in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of the selection test."

Apart from English, Hindi, the selection test is held in regional languages of each state. The paper has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test, and consists of 80 objective type questions carrying 100 marks.

The selection test was held for admission in around 626 JNVs all over the country. Parents and guardians can check the official website- navodaya.gov.in for updates on the entrance exam.

