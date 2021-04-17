Image Source : FILE PHOTO JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 exam postponed

JNVST Class 6 Exam Postponed: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) postponed the JNVST 2021 exam for admission to Class 6. The new date will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of conducting the selection test. Parents and guardians can check the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) class 6 exam notice on the official website-- navodaya.gov.in.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “16.05.2021” in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test.” the official notification reads.

ALSO READ | ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th exam 2021 postponed

This is the second time that the JNVST Class 6 exam 2021 has been postponed. Earlier, the selection test was scheduled for April 10 and then was postponed to May 16.

The examination was scheduled to be held in all states and UTs except in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya on May 16. The admit card was released by NVS on April 13.

ALSO READ | JKBOSE postpones Class 11 final exams. Check details

Latest Education News