JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 admit card released. Direct link to download

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2021: TThe Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST 2021 admit card for class 6 entrance exam. Candidates who have registered for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) class 6 exam can download their admit card online at navodaya.gov.in

The JNVST examination for class 6 admission will be held from May 16 to June 19.

The examination will be conducted in all states and UTs except in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland on May 16. The entrance exam in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be conducted on June 19, 2021. Earlier, the JNVST 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on April 10, but was postponed due to some administrative reasons.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- navodaya.gov.in

2. Click on the link, “Download the Admit Card for class VI JNVST 2021”

3. Enter the login credentials and click on submit

4. Your JNVST Class 6 admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2021

