JNUSU Polls 2019: Left backed groups beat ABVP to sweep all four seats, Aishe Ghosh is new president

United Front of Left student groups comprising AISA, SFI, AISF and DSF won all four central panel posts (President, Vice President, Secretary & Joint Secretary) in JNU Students' Union polls on Tuesday.

SFI's Aishe Ghosh has been elected as Jawahar Lal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president, defeating ABVP's Manish Jangid, who got 1,128 votes. Ghosh bagged 2,313 votes.

Left Unity wins all the 4 posts-President,Vice President, Secy&Joint Secy in JNU students' union(JNUSU)elections. Delhi HC had today allowed JNU election committee to declare its results. It had earlier put stay on declaration of results&restrained JNU admn from notifying results pic.twitter.com/5bTIaAirvd — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Left backed candidates have registered thumping victory beating ABVP.

Saket Moon has been elected as the new Vice-President of JNUSU. He got 3,365 votes. Satish Chandra Yadav has been elected as General Secretary. Mohammed Danish won for the post of Joint Secretary.

The results were announced after the Delhi High Court vacated its stay on the declaration.

“The Jawaharlal Nehru University is permitted to notify the result in accordance with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee”, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva had said while disposing of a students' plea alleging that their nominations for the polls were illegally rejected for elections of councillor in JNUSU.

The petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.

