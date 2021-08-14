JK admin signs MoU with Akshay Patra for providing meals to govt school students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir administration signed an MoU with Akshay Patra Foundation for providing pre-cooked meals to 15,000 students.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday signed an MoU with Akshay Patra Foundation for providing pre-cooked meals to 15,000 students studying in government schools in the union territory, an official spokesman said. In the initial phase, two districts -- Jammu and Samba -- will be covered.

“Directorate of Mid Day Meal (MDM), Department of School Education, today signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Akshay Patra Foundation with an objective of providing pre-cooked meals to 15,000 students studying in government schools of J-K,” the spokesman said.

The MoU was signed by Project Director, MDM, Deep Raj and a senior representative from Akshay Patra, he added.

To support the existing structure of the MDM scheme operational in J-K from 2004, Akshay Patra came forward to facilitate the directorate in eliminating classroom hunger by implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in the government schools and government-aided schools, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Director, MDM said the directorate is committed to provide hygienic and nutritious cooked meals to all eligible children across J-K.

READ| BHU UET, PET 2021: Application link activated, how to apply here

ALSO READ| DBSE receives approval for exams, certification & equivalence: Sisodia

Latest Education News