Jharkhand govt to provide free textbooks to class 9, 10 students in govt schools

Wednesday, July 28, 2021
     
The Jharkhand government approved a proposal to provide free textbooks to students of classes 9 and 10 in government schools.

Ranchi Published on: July 28, 2021 18:03 IST
Jharkhand government
Image Source : PTI

Jharkhand government is going to provide free textbooks to students studying in classes 9 and 10 in government schools.

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide free textbooks to students studying in classes 9 and 10 in government schools. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a government spokesperson said.
 
"Approval was given to provide free textbooks annually to all categories of students enrolled and studying in classes 9 and 10 in government schools of Jharkhand," the spokesperson added.
 
The Jharkhand cabinet gave its nod for a revised electrification project through Solar PV Microgrid and Solar stand-alone system for 246 villages, up from the previous 230 villages under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the spokesperson said.
 
The revised estimate of the project is Rs 109 crore. The cabinet also extended various centrally sponsored schemes till March 31, 2022, following a decision in this regard by the Centre.

