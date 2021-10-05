JEE Mains 2021 Paper 2 result declared: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTA JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2021 for Session 4 has been released on Tuesday (October 5) for B.Arch and B.Planning exam.

JEE Mains 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Paper 2 result 2021 for Session 4 has been released on Tuesday (October 5) for B.Arch and B.Planning exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can their result from jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 22,000 students appeared for JEE Main Paper 2 Exam 2021.

The JEE Mains Paper 2 was held on September 2. Candidates should note that the result has been released after the provisional answer key was published. Students were given the option to raise objections, of any against the provisional answer key by September 29. Candidates must note that the JEE Main Paper 2 toppers for B.Arch and B.Planning exams are going to be declared individually by NTA.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result: How to download

Go to the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification that says, "JEE Main 2021 Result Paper 2." A new window would pop up. Candidates should note that they have to enter their credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates should keep a copy of the result for future reference.

