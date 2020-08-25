File review petition against SC order on JEE, NEET exams: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote another letter to PM Modi, urging to direct the Central government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order to hold NEET and JEE examinations, so that students are free from mental agony and mental disaster.

A day after urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote another letter, urging him to ask the Central government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order to hold NEET and JEE examinations, so that students are free from mental agony and mental disaster.

In the letter, Mamata urged PM Modi to appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and consider taking necessary action for postponing these exams until the public health situation becomes conducive again.

“I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal in the Apex Court to review its decision in the interest of the student community so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster,” she wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, asking the Central govt to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order to hold NEET and JEE examinations, 'so that students are free from mental agony and mental disaster'. pic.twitter.com/7jW1KfYD3o — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

On Monday, she wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying the lives of students should not be put at risk by taking such unilateral and bureaucratic decisions of holding NEET, JEE exams.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

