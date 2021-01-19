Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
JEE Main 2021: 75% eligibility criteria waived off for academic year 2021-22

Ministry of Education on Tuesday decided to waive off 75% marks eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) for the academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main).

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2021 15:20 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Ministry of Education on Tuesday decided to waive off 75% marks eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) for the academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main). With this relaxation, the students who have secured less than 75% in the class 12 board exam, but have qualified for the entrance exam, are also eligible for the JEE Main 2021 examinations.  

Pokhriyal had earlier announced a waiver of the eligibility criterion of 75 percent marks pertaining to class 12 marks, for JEE-Advanced test. JEE-Mains, conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced. 

The decision to scrap the 75 percent criterion was largely welcomed by students.

