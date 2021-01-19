JEE Main 2021: 75% eligibility criteria waived off for academic year 2021-22

Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Ministry of Education on Tuesday decided to waive off 75% marks eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) for the academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main). With this relaxation, the students who have secured less than 75% in the class 12 board exam, but have qualified for the entrance exam, are also eligible for the JEE Main 2021 examinations.

Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE(Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year, it has been decided to waive off the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 19, 2021

Pokhriyal had earlier announced a waiver of the eligibility criterion of 75 percent marks pertaining to class 12 marks, for JEE-Advanced test. JEE-Mains, conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

The decision to scrap the 75 percent criterion was largely welcomed by students.

