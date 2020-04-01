JEE-Advanced 2020 postponed amid coronavirus crisis

File Image

JEE Advanced 2020 postponed: The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2020 has been postponed by IIT Delhi, the organizing institute. The JEE Advanced 2020 exams were scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020. JEE Main 2020 April examination has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"JEE Advanced 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 (Sunday), thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020," a notification from IIT Delhi read.

According to the previous schedule released by IIT Delhi, the registration for JEE Advanced 2020 was set to begin on May 1 with the conclusion on May 6, 2020. The admit cards for JEE Advanced were expected to release on May 12.

Through JEE (Advanced), the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) all over the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor's-Master's Dual Degree in Engineering, Science or Architecture.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Tuesday said that JEE-Mains is likely to be held in the last week of May.

