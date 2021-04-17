Image Source : PTI Jamia Millia Islamia postpones PhD entrance exams amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In wake of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced to postpone the Ph.D. entrance tests till further orders. The JMI Ph.D. Entrance Tests that were scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24, and April 26 will be held at a later date.

"The Competent Authority, keeping in view of COVID-19 surge in Delhi and weekend Curfew imposed by Government of NCT of Delhi, has postponed the Ph.D. Entrance Tests which were earlier announced to be held on 20, 22, 24 and 26 of April 2021 till further orders," it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 figures as 19,486 cases and 141 deaths were reported, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to order setting up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

On Wednesday, the university had announced it will postpone the exams for Classes 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from April 15 following the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision on Wednesday to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams.

