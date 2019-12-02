With superior intellectual IQ, Assam boy set to become yongest kid to appear in Class 10 exams

Image Source : ANI Issac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei to appear for Assam High School Leaving Certificate in class 10 board exams

Terming as a special case, the Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) has approved to allow 12-year-old Issac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei to appear for Assam High School Leaving Certificate in class 10 board exams. With this, Issac is all set to become the youngest person in Assam to appear for the HSLC exam, next year. Hailing from Kangvai village in Churachandpur district, Issac is the eldest son of Genkholian and Boijem Vaiphei. He studied in Mount Olive School till class 8.

Last year, Issac's father Genkholien Vaiphei had submitted an application in the education department seeking permission to allow his son to appear for the matric exams.

Following the application, the commissioner of the education department ordered to conduct a psychology test on Issac. The Department of Clinical Psychology RIMS Imphal conducted a test and found out that Issac's mental age is 17 years 5 months.

His intelligence quotient (IQ) is 141 which is of very superior intellectual and development functioning.

Issac's father, Genkholien shared that he was initially advised to change his son's age to 15 in official documents so that he could appear in the exams.

But he was confident about his son's skills and was so driven by his passion that he approached the higher authority to allow him to write the HSLC exam in 2020.

The administrative board of BOSEM approved Isaac to register his name with his actual date of birth for the upcoming board exams, terming it a 'special case'.

"I am happy and excited. I admire Sir Isaac Newton because I think I am like him and we share a common name," the 12-year-old said.

"We are very happy and thankful to the department for giving my son this opportunity. The initiative of the department for this will pave ways for the coming generations to put to test their skills and talents", the proud father said.

As per the rules, a student shall complete 15 years of age on April 1 of the year in which a candidate intends to appear for the class 10 board exams.

