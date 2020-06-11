IIT Madras tops NIRF ranking released by HRD Ministry; IISc Bengaluru 2nd, IIT Delhi at 3rd place

Image Source : PTI IIT Madras tops NIRF ranking released by HRD Ministry

The HRD Ministry has released the NIRF ranking 2020 for top colleges in the country today. According to the rankings, IIT Madras has bagged the first position. Further, IIT Delhi has bagged the second spot and IIT Bombay is in the third position. The rankings have been released for 9 categories. Interestingly, these three institutes have been securing the same ranks for the past two years.

IIT Delhi, however, has shown a steady rise from No. 4 in 2016 to No. 2 in 2019, beating IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay, respectively.

NIRF was instituted in 2015 with the purpose of providing a nationalized ranking parameter for the institute of higher learning in the country.

Here's HRD Minister's broadcast on NIRF ranking 2020

Starting in 2016, NIRF ranked colleges and universities in 4 categories. In 2019, the number of categories was increased to 8 and an overall ranking was also released. Incidentally, IIT Madras was top even in the overall category.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage