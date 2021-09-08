Follow us on Image Source : PTI IIT Delhi to start free online seminars, laboratory demos for school students.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will start monthly free online seminars and demo laboratories for high school students. Students of class 9 and above can be nominated for Sci-Tech Spins by their respective schools. Each school may nominate up to four students. All registered students attending the lectures will be given e-certificates of participation at

the end of each weekend session.

IIT Delhi professors will deliver lectures and conduct laboratory demonstrations every month starting September 2021 in virtual mode. The first lecture titled ‘Design Thinking – A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’ accompanied by the lab demo will be delivered by Prof PV Madhusudan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT Delhi on September 11.

Sci-Tech Spin lectures will take students on short, but riveting spins into the fascinating world that surrounds us, and that still holds innumerable mysteries for us to resolve. They will be organised in informal, dialogical settings, with the hope that students will be excited enough to pursue them in the future.

Prof Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi said, “We regularly receive multiple requests from schools for campus tours, workshops, and mentorship programs for their students. IIT Delhi wanted to take a more proactive stance on academic outreach for schools, and this was the genesis of the idea behind Sci-Tech Spins.”

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “IIT Delhi has taken up the Institute Social Responsibility on a major level. We not only want to provide education to students who come to IIT Delhi but also want to connect with thousands of other students who are outside the IIT system and inspire and help them in all possible ways. The goal of Sci-Tech Spins is to connect with every school in the country.

On the education part, IIT-Professor Assisted Learning (PAL) is one thing that IIT Delhi has championed with participation from other IITs. On the research side also, several exciting things are happening on the campus. Showcasing these research works to the school students so that they get inspired is also one of the aims of this initiative.”

IIT will also invite the enrolled students invited to the annual Open House event, an intellectual fest that provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the fields of Science and Technology. The lecture and the laboratory demonstration sessions will also be live-streamed on YouTube to allow access to students from across the country.

