IIT Delhi among top 50 engineering colleges in world: QS World Rankings

The Indian Intitute of Technology of Delhi (IIT-D) is now among the top 50 institute in the world for 'Engineering and Technology' in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020 released Wednesday.

Ranked at 47, IIT-D is three spots behind IIT-Bombay’s 44, the highest ranked Indian institute in the list. IIT-D’s 2020 QS ranking is a big jump from its 2019 ranking, where it stood at 61.

IT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao said, “We are very happy to see a significant improvement in our ranking this year. This is due to the various measures we have taken to boost the research ecosystem on the campus, strengthening our connect with external stakeholders, significantly enhanced internationalisation efforts from the institute, and various other measures initiated in the last three years. The credit goes to the entire team. The Ministry of Human Resource Development and alumni of IIT-D have played a very constructive role in making this happen.”

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which had secured a rank of 164 in ‘Arts & Humanities’ in the 2019 QS ranking, has improved its position by two spots this time.

In the ‘Social Sciences & Management’ field too, JNU has improved its rank from 355 last year to 284. However, Delhi University did better than others with a rank of 160, while IIT-D held a rank of 183 in the category.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, “As a university, our focus should only be on achieving academic excellence. Let us work harder to continue to improve our ranking.”

Among private universities, O P Jindal University broke into the QS rankings this year, with its Jindal Global Law School being ranked the top law school in India. In world rankings, it occupied the 100-150 bracket.