ICSI CS December Exam 2021: Enrolment window to close today, important details

The candidates can register on the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu till November 12

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2021 14:33 IST
ICSI CS exam 2021
Image Source : FILE

CSEET 2021 will be held on  November 13

ICSI CS December Exam 2021: The enrolment window for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS December exam will be closed on Friday (November 12). The candidates can register on the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu

The enrolment window was earlier reopened on November 10. During this period, candidates can apply for i) examination enrollment with an applicable late fee, ii) addition of module with applicable late fee, and iii) exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee.

“Between November 10 and November 12, the online window for changing exam centre, medium and module will remain closed. The online correction window will reopen on November 1 at 3 pm. The correction window will remain open till November 20,” ICSI official notification mentioned. 

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be held on  November 13. CS December exams for the Foundation programme will be conducted on January 3 and 4, while Executive and Professional programmes are to be held from December 22 to 30.  

For details on ICSI CS exam, please visit the website- icsi.edu

