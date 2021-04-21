Image Source : PTI ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021 postponed. Check new dates, other details

ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has postponed the ICMAI CMA Exam 2021. The CMA Foundation was earlier scheduled to be conducted in June, will now be conducted on July 23.

The last date to fill the ICMAI exam application forms has also been extended till May 20. Candidates can check and apply for the the CMA exam through the official website-- icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: New dates

The timetable has been released for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examination. The foundation course examination will be conducted on July 23, 2021. The intermediate and final course examination will begin on July 26 and will end on August 2.

ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: Details

The ICMAI CMA foundation course exam will be conducted in two shifts, papers 1 and 2 from 10 am to 12 pm and papers 3 and 4, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Both the papers will be 100 marks each and will contain 50 MCQs in each paper.

