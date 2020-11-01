Image Source : FILE ICAI CA November Exams: Admit card to be released today. Direct Link

ICAI CA November Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the admit cards today. Students will be able to download the hall tickets from the official ICAI website -- icai.org. According to ICAI's official statement, the admit cards will be made available for students at 11 pm tonight. However, it has been often observed that the institute releases the hall tickets before the announced time.

ICAI Official statement: Admit cards releasing today

"In continuation to the announcements dated 15th July, 8th, 13th and 23rd October 2020 made regarding revised schedule of Chartered Accountant November 2020 Examinations and uploading of Admit Card for November 2020 CA Examinations; it is hereby notified for gerneral information that Admit Card for Chartered Accountant November 2020 Examinations will be uploaded tonight, i.e., on 1st November, 2020 at 11.00 PM. The candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org," the ICAI said in its official statement.

Meanwhile, a window for students to opt-out of the exam will open on November 7. The option is for students infected with coronavirus or have any symptoms of the the infectious virus. These students will be allowed to carry forward their candidature "with a due carryover of all benefits already available to students including the fee paid and exemptions for next examination". The exams will be next held in May 2021.

According to the official schedule, the CA November exams will take place between November 21 and December 14. Those who could not appear for May attempt will also be appearing for the exams in November.

ICAI CA November Exams: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website -- icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'ICAI CA November Admit Card'

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Your ICAI CA November admit card 2020 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future use

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage