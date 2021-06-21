ICAI CA July exam 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : CA JULY EXAM 2021 CA July exam scheduled to conduct from July 5

ICAI CA July exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) July exams. The candidates appeared in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- icaiexam.icai.org. According to ICAI, "No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website."

ICAI CA July exam 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on 'CA July exam' admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login id- registration number and password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The CA Intermediate, Final and Post Qualification course examinations is scheduled to commence from July 5. Meanwhile, ICAI has provided opt-out facility for candidates affected with Covid-19 or their family members.

According to ICAI, "the opt out can be exercised by login into examination portal and submitting Covid-19 positive RTPCR report, Aadhar Card and self declaration form." Candidates can apply through the official website- icai.org.

READ MORE | CA July exams 2021: ICAI shares exam centre guidelines for candidates

READ MORE | 'Defer exams, increase attempts': Parents' association writes to Fin Min, ICAI as CA students raise concerns

Latest Education News