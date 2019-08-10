IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment: Apply online for 4336 PO/MT Posts. Check eligibility and other details

Representational image

IBPS PO/MT 2019 Recruitment: As many as 4336 PO/MT IBPS posts are up for grabs, so here's your chance to be a part of the banking sector. The online application process for IBPS PO Recruitment drive 2019 began on August 5 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on official website @ibps.in. Those interested can apply for IBPS PO 2019 till August 28, 2019.

IBPS official notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers, Management Trainee:

As many as 4336 vacancies are available for IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 across banks including Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, United Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank.

IBPS PO/MT 2019 Recruitment:

Candidates eligible for Probationary Officers, Management Trainee posts or in a similar post in that cadre, can register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRPPO/MT-IX). IBPS MT Online registration will close on August 28, 2019. Selection for IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment will be on the basis of an online exam. The IBPS PO 2019 Exam will be held in two phases - IBPS PO Preliminary Exam, IBPS PO Main Exam.

IBPS PO/MT 2019 Recruitment: Exam dates

IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held on October 12, 13, 19, 20.

IBPS Main Exam will be held on November 30.

IBPS PO/MT 2019 Recruitment: IBPS PO/ MT 2019 Vacancy Details

Canara Bank - 203

Corporation Bank - 62

Allahabad Bank - 500

Bank of India - 899

Bank of Maharashtra - 143

Indian Bank - 201

Oriental Bank of Commerce - 122

UCO Bank - 500

Union Bank of India - 644

IBPS PO / MT 2019 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit

20 to 30 years

IBPS PO/MT 2019 Selection Process:

Selection for IBPS PO/MT 2019 will be done on the basis of Prelims exam followed by IBPS Main Exam and Interview Round.