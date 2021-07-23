Friday, July 23, 2021
     
Himachal Pradesh to open school for Classes 10 to 12 next month

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to open schools, comprising residential and partially residential schools, for classes 10 to 12 from August 2.

New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2021 19:04 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to open schools for classes 10-12.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to open schools, comprising residential and partially residential schools, for classes 10 to 12 from August 2, while adhering to the Covid-19 precautions. Students of Class 5 and 8 would be allowed to visit schools to clear doubts from the same date.

According to the news agency ANI, it was decided that the coaching, tuition, and training institutions would also be allowed to function from July 26, while research scholars would be allowed to attend universities as per the dates to be notified by the authorities.

Himachal Pradesh govt to open three offices 

The Cabinet also decided to open three sub-divisional offices (Civil) at Nirmand in Kullu district and at Jubbal and Kotkhai in Shimla district to facilitate the locals.

It also gave its nod to open new development block at Tirlodhar in Sirmaur district by reorganisation of the development block of Paonta Sahib to facilitate the people of the area.

It gave consent to open new development block at Shegli in Mandi district by reorganizing the Sundernagar and Balh development blocks. It approved 100 posts of junior office assistant (information technology) in the state Secretariat here through direct recruitment.

