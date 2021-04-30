Himachal Pradesh schools, colleges to remain closed till May 10

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Schools, colleges to remain closed till May 10

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the closure of schools, colleges, educational institutes in the state. The schools, colleges will now be closed till May 10, which was earlier scheduled to be closed till April 21. The institutions, however, remained closed after April 21.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur through the official twitter handle of Information And Public Relations Department announced, "All the educational institutions in the State would remain closed till 10th May."

Meanwhile, the medical, dental and nursing institutions, coaching centres were allowed to remain open following the Covid-19 SOPs as per the earlier announcement. The teaching and non-teaching staff were also allowed to be on the campuses. The fresh guidelines will be announced soon.

