Haryana mulls reopening of educational institutions as Covid cases decline

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said a plan should be made to reopen the educational institutions subject to the strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocols. "Given the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, a plan should be made to reopen the schools at the earliest," Khattar said.

At present, schools, colleges and universities in Haryana are closed due to the second wave of COVID-19. "As of now, the COVID-19 curve is flattened. Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19, the educational institutions should be reopened at the earliest," said the chief minister in an official release here.

The chief minister presided over a review meeting regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy(NEP) in Haryana here. Khattar said the state is already leading the way to ensure successful implementation of the NEP by 2025. "Since the announcement of NEP, dedicated efforts have already been made by both the state and Central governments for spreading extensive awareness among the teachers, stakeholders, but making each child who is the real beneficiary of this policy aware is the need of the hour," Khattar said.

During the meeting, top officials of four departments -- Women and Child Development, School Education, Higher Education and Technical Education -- apprised the chief minister about the blueprint of the successful implementation of NEP by 2025 as announced by him during the Budget session 2021.

The chief minister was apprised that the recommendations of NEP have already been placed in practice in Haryana and even the recommendations made by Haryana have also been included in NEP. He said possibilities of opening one school in each district offering foreign languages should be explored and the number of these schools should be increased according to the demand.

He said these schools should be opened with residential facilities. A cluster plan should be made for these schools, the chief minister said. Khattar was apprised that out of the 4,000 play way smart schools, as announced by him, 1,000 are ready to start the admission process as soon as the educational institutions are reopened.

