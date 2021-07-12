Goa Board GBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Goa Board SSC Class 10 result will be released at 5 pm today

Goa Board GBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021: The Goa Board is all set to declare the GBSHSE SSC class 10 result on Monday, July 12. According to the board, the result will be released at 5 pm following a press conference. Once released, students can check the result through the official website- gbshse.gov.in.

The class 10 exam was earlier cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The students will be assessed on the basis of an internal assessment and objective criterion developed by the board.

Meanwhile, students who are not satisfied with the internal assessment can appear in the exams to be held later when conditions are conducive to hold the exam. The exam may be conducted towards the end of July, the students will be notified 15-day prior to the examination.

GBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SSC Class 10 result' link

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Class 10 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

Nearly 20,000 students had enrolled for the SSC, class 10 exam this year. The result will be available to download at the website- gbshse.gov.in.

READ MORE | CISCE reduces syllabus of Class 10, 12 major subjects

READ MORE | CBSE Board Exams 2022: 3 Big announcements on Class 10, 12 exam schedule, syllabus and assessment

Latest Education News