GATE Registration 2022 starts on Monday: Important dates, direct link, other details here

GATE Registration 2022: The online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will start from August 30 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The registration window for GATE 2022 regular online registration will close on September 24, however, the extended online GATE application 2022 will close on October 1.

Candidates can check the official website of IIT Kharagpur-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to check more details on GATE exam 2022. GATE exams are conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and seven other IITs on behalf of the National Convention Board.

GATE 2022: Dates

GATE Application 2022 starts--August 30

Last date to apply-- September 24

Closing date of extended online registration--October 1

GATE 2022 correction window opens- November 1 to 12

GATE 2022 Admit Card-- January 3, 2021

GATE 2022 Exam-- February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 (tentative)

Check below a list of all the Important documents required to apply for GATE 2021:

GATE Registration 2022: List of documents

Eligible degree details

high-quality scanned photographs

At least one valid identity document -- Aadahar Card, Pan Card, or Voter Id card

Personal information-- name, mail address, date of birth, address

Candidate college name and address

SC or ST certificate in PDF format, if applicable

Candidates can pay the fee online via net banking or debit or credit card.

GATE Registration 2022: Exam centre selection

Candidates willing to appear for multiple exams will also have to fill only one GATE application 2022 form. Candidates will be given three options to choose the city to appear for the GATE 2021. Candidates should note that the three choices must be from the same GATE 2022 zone. GATE 2022 Exam result will be declared on March 17, 2022.

About GATE

GATE is conducted every year for the admission of candidates into various Master's and Doctoral programmes and also for recruitment in various public sector organisations. Candidates can secure admission to various Engineering, Technology, and Architectural courses through this exam.

