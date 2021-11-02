GATE 2022 cancelled in Sonepat, Panipat; important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) has been cancelled in Haryana's Sonepat and Panipat. Candidates who have already opted for these two cities for the exam have been advised to change their preferences. “We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” the official notification mentioned.

GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The engineering entrance will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.

For details on GATE exam, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

