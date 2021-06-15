FMGs seek induction in healthcare workforce: SC adjourns matter till June 18, the day of the exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Will FMG doctors be inducted in healthcare workforce? Hearing underway in SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the plea seeking a direction mandating the induction of foreign medical graduates or FMGs in the healthcare workforce of the country till Friday, when the exam is also scheduled to take place.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has scheduled the exam for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) on June 18. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a licensing examination, required to be cleared by all those Indian citizens/OCIs who have completed their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India but wishes to practice in India.

HIGHLIGHTS

4:04 pm | Hegde: We didn’t, few other similarly placed individuals formed an association

Justice Banerjee: Not inclined to pass any orders now.

Hegde: Can you list this on Friday, if something can be done.

Bench: Okay list on Friday.

4:03 pm | Hegde: Either i can get some relief or it will be difficult.

Justice Banerjee: I don’t think we can stop examination in individual cases, after you approached HC and they denied.

4:02 pm | Hegde submits that the exam is on Friday.

Bench: We need to read the order.

4:01 pm | ASG Bhati: We will place it on record, but they haven’t even challenged that order. They have filed a writ petition.

Bench: Yes but we want to know the reasons.

4:00 pm | Hegde: I am a FMG from Itanagar. I’ll have to travel to Guwahati for exam.

Bench: The High Court has dismissed with reasons, place that on record.

Justice Shah states that the High Court order can be placed on record and matter can be taken up on Friday. #SupremeCourt

3:58 pm | Sr Adv Sanjay Hegde for another petitioner (Olak Nobeng and Ors vs National Board of Examination)

Sharma for NMC: Notice was issued in this case on June 6th. Their it was listed on 9th June before Delhi High Court. They refused to grant stay.

3:56 pm | Bench notes that 3 weeks to NMC to file their counter affidavit, and one week after that to petitioners to file the reply.

03:54 pm | Sibal: There are categories of students, one who sat for exam and passed it. Other is who have cleared it but not have got internment. For these two they should give us relief. As they have cleared the exams.

03:53 pm | Sibal states less than 3 weeks should be given.

Sharma: They have studied in different countries. We don’t know what their qualification criteria is

03:52 pm | Sibal: I am not asking court to issue Mandamus, but only to ask them to consider this, like it has been done in NEET.

Bench: We can give 3 weeks to file counter affidavit.

03:51 pm | Bench. It is made clear that prayer A is not pressed.

Justice Shah: See prayer C also. How can that be done?

Sibal: They have done that with NEET too. Let them file their reply.

Bench: How can we issue mandamus to reduce qualifying criteria?

3:50 pm | Gaurav Sharma for NMC: Will file my reply from 3 weeks

"Why 3 weeks", Sibal asks.

3:48 pm | Senior advocate Kapil Sibal for petitioners: In this matter, we are not seeking any exemption from examination. That’s being sought in other matter.

