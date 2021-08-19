FDDI AIST result 2021 declared, how to check

FDDI AIST results 2021: The result of Footwear Design and Development Institute, FDDI AIST 2021 exam has been released. The candidates can check the result on the official website- applyadmission.net. The FDDI AIST exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, and the admission will now be held on the basis of merit list.
The merit list for the UG course will be prepared on the basis of marks in 12th/ 3-year AICTE certified diploma, and for PG course, marks in undergraduate (UG) courses will be considered.
FDDI AIST result 2021: How to check
- Visit the official website- applyadmission.net
- Click on FDDI AIST result link
- Enter the log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number
- AIST result will be displayed on screen
- Download it, take a print out for further reference.
For more on FDDI AIST admission process, please check the official website- applyadmission.net.
