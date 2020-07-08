DU Open Book Exams 2020: Delhi University final year exams postponed till August

Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU Exams 2020: Final year exams postponed till August

DU Exams 2020: Delhi University on Wednesday made an announcement that final year exams till August amid coronavirus pandemic. The University Counsel told Delhi High Court that it has decided to postpone its final year examination which were scheduled to start from July 10.

The hearing was held through video conferencing in which the Justice Singh expressed displeasure over the University's decision and said, "just see how you are playing the lives of children. You were not fair with the court about your preparedness for holding the online examinations. You are saying you are ready but the minutes of your meeting shows the contrary."

The High court was hearing a petition filed by a group pf final year DU students who sought quashing and withdrawal of the notifications of May 14, May 30 and June 27 on online exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Delhi university had scheduled final semester examinations from July 1 but amid protest from students, the exams were postponed by 10 days and rescheduled from July 10.

According to media reports, the university was asked by the Human Resource Development Ministry to postpone its controversial Open Book Examinations for final-year students to August.

Meanwhile, students due to appear in the final year semester exams faced difficulty while appearing for the mock online examinations, a facility introduced by DU to help students become familiar with the Online Open Book Examination (OBE) format. Students reported technical glitches in downloading question papers and uploading their answers.

