Thursday, September 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam result 2021 declared, steps to check

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam result 2021 declared, steps to check

The candidates can check the higher secondary first-year equivalency exam result on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in  

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2021 18:51 IST
DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam result available at
Image Source : FILE

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam result available at keralaresults.nic.in 

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examination, Kerala has announced the result for the higher secondary first-year equivalency examination. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

The candidates can check their result using roll number and date of birth. 

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in 
  2. Click on 'DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam - July 2021' result 
  3. In the new window, enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth 
  4. First year equivalency result will appear on screen 
  5. Download 1st year equivalency result, take a printout for further reference. 

For details on DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam, please visit the website- keralaresults.nic.in

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News