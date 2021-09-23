DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam result 2021 declared, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam result available at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examination, Kerala has announced the result for the higher secondary first-year equivalency examination. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

The candidates can check their result using roll number and date of birth.

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in Click on 'DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam - July 2021' result In the new window, enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth First year equivalency result will appear on screen Download 1st year equivalency result, take a printout for further reference.

For details on DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam, please visit the website- keralaresults.nic.in.

