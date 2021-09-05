Delhi wakes up to clear sky on Sunday, possibility of thunderstorms, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Clear skies greeted Delhi on Sunday, but the IMD has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day.

Clear skies greeted Delhi on Sunday, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day with the sky to remain partly cloudy for most of the day.

Maximum temperature for the day is predicted to rise up to 34 degrees Celsius, said the IMD. Delhi may see light to moderate rain spells from Monday to Wednesday, IMD has predicted.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity on Saturday was recorded at 83 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 138 at Anand Vihar at 9 a.m.

The main pollutant was PM10 due to the high concentration of dust in the air. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

