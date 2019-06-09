Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
Delhi University holds open day session for female students; women hostels, NCWEB among most discussed topics

At the Open Day, women students were told that the cut-offs for NCWEB will be released after the fourth cut-off is announced by Delhi University.

New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2019 10:37 IST
Questions about women's hostels at colleges, NCWEB admissions were the most discussed topics at Delhi University's Open Day organised on Saturday specifically for female aspirants.

Students were told that apart from seeking admission in DU colleges, they could also seek admissions to Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), and they would not have to attend classes under it on weekdays.

NCWEB is an alternate form of education offered to women students by the Delhi University. The admission officials told the students that NCWEB offers employment opportunities as well.

At the Open Day, women students were told that the cut-offs for NCWEB will be released after the fourth cut-off is announced by DU. The women students were also told that there are 22 women-only colleges in the varsity. Among them are Kamala Nehru College, Gargi College, Lady Shri Ram College, Daulat Ram College, Jesus and Mary College.

The students also queried about the availability of women's hostels. Apart from hostel facilities offered by the colleges, hostel facilities are also offered at the university's North Campus. 

Seventeen colleges offer hostel facilities for women, while six colleges offer hostel facilities for both the male and female students. The number of seats is 654 under this facility. Students were advised to apply for hostels after the first cut-offs.

"Due to huge intake of students, all selected out-station applicants may not get hostel accommodation. Thus, the applicants need to understand that the admission to a programme would not ensure allotment of hostel accommodation. Accommodation will be offered to the eligible applicants subject to her/his merit and availability of seat in a hostel," an official said.

