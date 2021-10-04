Delhi University online admissions begin, college principals say encouraging response

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The university declared its first cut-off list on October 1

Delhi University's admission process under the first cut-off list kicked off on Monday morning, with college principals saying the process is going on smoothly. The university declared its first cut-off list on October 1 with eight colleges demanding cent per cent marks for admission to 10 courses. The admission process started at 10 am and will be on till 11.59 pm on October 6.

Dr Rajesh Giri, the principal of Rajdhani College, said the process has been going on smoothly and the response is encouraging. "This year, there are more applicants seeking admission than previous years on the first day. Usually, on the first day, not many students apply for admissions but it's different this year may be because of the fear that they may not get an opportunity in the subsequent cut-off lists due to the limited number of seats and the high number of students scoring above 95 per cent," he said.

Giri also said that he has called the members of various committees to the college to get a hang of the process. "Teachers will be able to process the admissions under the subsequent cut-offs from their homes but since this is the first cut-off, the members of the various committees are functioning from the college," he said.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College principal Hem Chand Jain said the college has received 485 applications from aspirants since the commencement of the admission process. The college has sought perfect scores for admission to BSc(Honours) Computer Science. The course has 60 seats in total and till now, 16 applications have been received, Jain said. Like last year, the admissions are being done online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

