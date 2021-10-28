Delhi University DUET UG Result 2021 declared, how to download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download DUET UG score card at nta.ac.in/duetexam

DUET UG Result 2021: The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) for the undergraduate (UG) entrance exam result has been declared. The candidates who have appeared for the UG entrance can check the result on the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam. NTA had earlier released the provisional answer keys and question papers for DUET UG courses.

NTA DUET UG Result 2021: How to download score card

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam Click on the UG result link Enter log-in credentials- User ID and password DUET UG Result will appear on the screen Download scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For further updates on DUET 2021, the candidates can contatct 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in.

