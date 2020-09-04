Delhi schools to remain closed but class 9-12 students may visit on voluntary basis from Sep 21: Delhi govt

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi schools will remain closed in September.

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools will continue to remain closed till September 30. The government further informed that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. The administration further added that this will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools.

The directorate has said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools outside coronavirus containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

The Department of Education (DoE) has directed that online classes and teaching learning activities for students will continue as usual.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

