Delhi nursery admission 2021: First merit list on March 20 - Latest Update

Image Source : PIXABAY The nursery admissions began on February 18 and the application window was closed on March 4.

The first merit list for nursery admission in Delhi is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 20. Parents who have applied for admission of their children can check the merit list on the website of the respective schools.

The list will mention names of the candidates along with the marks that they have obtained. Once the list of selected candidates is out, parents are required to visit the school to submit the required documents.

In February, the Delhi government had directed schools in the national capital to grant a 30-day relaxation to students in the age criteria for nursery admissions.

The age criterion has been fixed by the DOE every year since 2018 and relaxations have been granted in previous sessions too.

For admissions in nursery, KG and class 1 there is an upper limit. The child cannot be more than four years of age for admission in nursery as on March 31, for KG it is five years and for class 1 it is six years.

