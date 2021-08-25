Delhi govt ask schools to conduct activities on elimination of single-use plastic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi government directed schools to conduct a series of activities on the elimination of single-use plastic.

The Delhi government has directed its schools to conduct a series of activities as part of a comprehensive action plan on the elimination of single-use plastic. From taking a pledge to giving speeches on innovative ideas for plastic waste management, poster making, and essay writing, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has listed various activities which will be conducted online mode till schools are closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in order to tackle the menace of plastic waste, had notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules in March 2016. The rules make source segregation of various types of waste mandatory. The ambition is to follow a waste-to-wealth pathway via recovery, reuse, and recycling.

"The rules also introduce Extended Producer Responsibility, as an environmental policy instrument, and assign the physical, financial and environmental responsibility to producers, brand owners and importers of plastic.

Under the rubric of the extended producer responsibility, there is a need to work with all stakeholders including local bodies, the informal sector, etc.

," the DoE said in a communication to government schools.

The Directorate said that in this connection the modalities for preparation of the comprehensive action plan and to generate awareness and capacity building by the development of a public movement by engaging with NCC, NSS, and school students. "A consolidated report of activities conducted is to be maintained by district coordinators," the DoE added.

READ| States asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day

ALSO READ| Tripura schools to reopen for classes 11, 12 from October 5

Latest Education News