Uttar Pradesh UPMSP intermediate exam 2021: Decision on Class 12 exam soon, says Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Class 12 exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government will soon take a decision on whether to conduct the intermediate (class 12) board exams, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said on Tuesday.

The intermediate exam has earlier been deferred till mid-July. Sharma said that the board exam will be held if the Covid-19 situation improves further.

"Keeping in mind the future of students and the importance of class 12 marks for them, the examinations have been proposed for the second week of July if circumstances are conducive," Sharma said earlier.

Elaborating on the nature of the class 12 examination, he added, "The duration will be of one-and-half hours and the students will have the freedom to answer any three questions out of 10."

"To maintain social distance among students, the number of examination centres have been increased," the minister said, adding a total of 26,10,316 students have registered themselves for the class 12 board examination in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government had on Saturday cancelled the class 10 exam, and also decided to promote students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10,11 to promote to their next class without exam.

- With PTI inputs

