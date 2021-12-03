Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exam postponed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; revised datasheet to be released later

In view of the red alert issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for Cyclone Jawad for December 4, the NTA on Friday postponed the UGC-NET examinations. The UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams, which were scheduled to be held on December 5, will be rearranged in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

In the notice, the NTA said a revised datasheet for rescheduled examination will be uploaded later.

“Considering the cyclone situation in Odisha and Andhra, we are postponing the UGC-NET Examination scheduled to be held on December 5, 2021. This is applicable to candidates appearing in the examination in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” the NTA stated in a release.

Besides UGC-NET, re-scheduling of entrance exam for MBA (IB) 2022-24 of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), scheduled for December 5 has also been postponed in Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam (Andhra), Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Cuttack (Odisha) and Kolkata, Durgapur (WB). NTA will release the revised date later.

However, the schedule in other states will remain unchanged, the NTA said in the notice.

As per the timetable of UGC-NET, the examination is scheduled to be held for the subjects — Education, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Russian, Electronic Science and Social Medicine and Community Health on December 3 and Assamese and Bodo on December 4, 2021.

