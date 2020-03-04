Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
Coronavirus: CBSE allows students to carry face masks, sanitisers inside exam centres

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will allow students to carry face masks and sanitisers inside the examination centre.

New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2020 20:19 IST
Coronavirus: CBSE allows students to carry face masks, sanitisers inside exam centres (Representative image)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will allow students to carry face masks and sanitisers inside the examination centre. The permission has been given to students of class 10 and 12 who are appearing for board exams.

"Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.

 

(More to follow)

