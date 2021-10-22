Controversy over Punjabi, CBSE says 'regional languages put under minor category for administrative purpose'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE term 1 major exams would be held from November 30 to December 30.

CBSE Term-1 Board Exams 2021-22: Amid controversies over the exclusion of Punjabi from main subjects of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s term 1 examination, CBSE on Friday clarified that "Punjabi is one of the regional languages being offered. All the regional languages have been put under the minor category for the purpose of administrative convenience in relation to the logistics required for the conduct of examinations."

"The classification of subjects has been done purely on the administrative ground for the purpose of the conduct of term – I examinations based on the number of candidates appearing in the subject and in no way reflects the importance of subjects as major or minor. Every subject is equally important from an academic point of view," CBSE mentioned.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday slammed CBSE for keeping Punjabi out of the main subjects. The class 10th list has Punjabi as one of the minor subjects apart from some other regional languages. Channi slammed the board saying that the exclusion impacts students who wish to learn their native language.

"I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi", Channi tweeted.

CBSE has released the datesheets for major and minor examinations for both classes 10 and 12 of term 1. As per CBSE datesheet, the major exams would be held from November 30 to December 30, 2021.

The exams would be conducted in the first shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Term 1 Exams would be conducted in offline mode by the board. The paper would carry multiple-choice questions only. The paper would be 50 per cent of the total theory component. Each subject will carry 35 marks. Candidates must go through the official website- cbse.gov.in shared above to get more updates on CBSE date sheet 2022.

