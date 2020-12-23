Image Source : SCREENGRAB CMAT 2021 online application form released. Direct link to apply

CMAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the online admission forms the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 on its official website today, December 23. Interested candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic.in on or before January 22, 2021.

CMAT 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from February 22 to 27, 2021 in computer-based test mode. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions,” reads the official notice

CMAT 2021: Steps to register

Vist the official website of CMAT-- cmat.nta.nic

Click on Apply Here. You will be redirected at application form.

Read the examination instructions, download them and click on proceed.

Key in your personal details including name, address and qualifications.

Create a password that will be required to login the website later. Enter the security pin on the website and submit.

Upload the required documents including Class 10 and 12 marksheet, graduate marksheet. Submit the final application.

You will recieve a confirmation mail.

Then the aspirant can again try to login with the new password or correct application number.

