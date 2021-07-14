CLAT 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2021 will be held on July 23

CLAT 2021 admit card: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the admit card for the CLAT exam. Candidates should note that the CLAT admit card 2020 has been released for the upcoming law entrance exam, on the official website.

The candidates can download the admit card through the official websites- consortiumofnlus.ac.in, clat.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 23 between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

CLAT Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit one of the official websites consortiumofnlus.ac.in or clat.ac.in Click on the link that reads 'CLAT 2021 admit card' Enter your registered mobile number and password Your CLAT Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card, take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download CLAT Admit Card 2021

Candidates can also download their CLAT Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the direct link here.

It would be mandatory for all students to carry the CLAT admit card to the examination centre. To conduct the exams, the authorities have also issued some guidelines, so that the students can be protected from the coronavirus outbreak.

