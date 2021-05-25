Image Source : FILE 'Vaccinate Class 12 students before exams': Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Education Minister

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging him to ensure vaccination for all students before conduction of Class 12 board exams.

"None of the proposals put forward by Education Ministry is a response to the challenge we face. Not only the situation poses additional risk for students but also ignores their mental status," Sisodia wrote.

"Students should not be called for any examinations before vaccination. Exams must be conducted thereafter on lines of proposal B put forward by Education Ministry," he stressed.

Sisodia suggested government to take opinion from experts if Covaxin or Covishield, currently being administered to 18-44 age group, could be given to those aged 17.5 years. "If experts agree then 95% students from Class students above 17.5 years of age can be vaccinated on priority. Also, teachers should be vaccinated immediately."

"Govt must immediately talk to Pfizer and buy approved vaccine for those above 12 years of age. If Centre and states go full throttle on this, we will be able to complete vacination for Class 12 students within 3-4 weeks," he said.

