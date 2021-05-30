Image Source : PTI Will Class 12 board exams be cancelled? SC to hear plea on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examination of the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

The plea, filed by petitioner and advocate Mamta Sharma, has also sought directions to devise an "objective methodology" to declare the result of class 12 within a specific time frame.

On Friday, the first day of the hearing, the court asked Sharma whether she had served the copy of the plea to the parties. "You do it, we will have it on Monday.

“We permit the petitioner-in-person to serve advance copy on the standing counsel for the respondent(s), namely, central agency, CBSE, ICSE and also the office of the Attorney General for India,” the bench said in its order, adding, “List this matter on Monday, i.e. May 31, 2021 at 11 AM.”

The petition has arrayed the Centre, the CBSE and the CISCE as respondents in the matter.

“Be optimistic. May be by Monday (May 31), some resolution will be there,” the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told the petitioner.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories till May 25 on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

