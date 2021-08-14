CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational subject Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha Class 12 resut 2021 has been declared for Arts and Vocational subject.

CHSE Odisha class 12 Arts, Vocational Result 2021: The result of Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha class 12 Arts, Vocational exams has been declared. Candidates can check their CHSE results through the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. A total of 2.21 lakh students enrolled for the Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational exams this year, which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave.

The Board has not announced any topper list and the merit list as the exams were not conducted. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational Result 2021: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage this year for Arts stream is 98.58 percent and vocational course is 99.16 percent. A total of 30510 students have secured first division, 46101 secured second division and 10074 students secured third division.

CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link, 'CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021 Arts’ or 'CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2021 Vocational.' Enter your login credentials. Your CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Vocational Results will appear on the screen. Download the result, take a printout for further reference.

