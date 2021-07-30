Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chhattisgarh Board Open School result 2021 is going to be out tomorrow.

Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur has released a circular stating that the result for main and opportunity result 2021 will be released tomorrow (July 31), at 12 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of Chhattisgarh – sos.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board open school result 2021 for class 10 is going to be released through a press conference.

CGBSE Class 12 Results: How to check

Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

Click on the designated link for the Chhattisgarh Board of Open School.

Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Select the ‘Submit’ button

View and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021.

